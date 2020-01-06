UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Rampage Sparks New Protests Across India

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:42 PM

University rampage sparks new protests across India

Protests were held across India Monday after masked assailants wielding batons and iron rods went on a rampage at a top Delhi university, leaving more than two dozen injured

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Protests were held across India Monday after masked assailants wielding batons and iron rods went on a rampage at a top Delhi university, leaving more than two dozen injured.

Controversy over Sunday's violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) comes as a new challenge to the government as it confronts major nationwide protests against a new citizenship bill that critics say is anti-Muslim.

Some students blamed the university attack on right-wing activists, but they also accused police of doing nothing to stop the violence.

At least 28 students and teachers were injured, while doctors and nurses from a nearby hospital who went to treat them were also attacked, their union said.

Scores of riot police on Monday patrolled the university -- the alma mater of several key ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet -- picking their way past shattered glass and broken doors and furniture.

They made no immediate arrests, but blamed the violence on "rival student groups".

As condemnation of the attacks spread, more than 1,000 people held a vigil in Mumbai. Other demonstrations were held in Bangalore, Kolkata and other major cities.

- Student groups blamed - Nobel economy prize winner Abhijeet Banerjee, a former JNU student, said the attacks had "echoes of the years when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule".

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party denied claims by the opposition Congress that it was responsible, and in turn blamed left-leaning student groups which dominate the university's politics.

The government has promised an investigation, while home minister Amit Shah -- a close Modi aide -- told university administrators and police to maintain order at the campus, which has been tense since protests in November over fee increases.

The unrest comes as nationwide protests continue against a citizenship law passed in December that bars Muslims from a measure granting nationality to minorities from three neighbouring Islamic-majority countries.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across the country, and more than 25 people have been killed.

Critics say the legislation goes against India's secular constitution, but Modi says the new law is intended to help "persecuted" minorities.

The street protests have further divided a country that gave Modi a landslide return to power in May last year.

Modi's opponents blame his policies for the country's sluggish economy and social unease.

India's leading trade unions Monday called for a general strike on January 8 to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies. More than 60 student unions have supported the one-day strike.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Delhi Mumbai Prime Minister Protest Police Condemnation Narendra Modi Student Germany Bangalore Kolkata January May November December Congress Citizenship Sunday Muslim From Government Cabinet Top Opposition

Recent Stories

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

13 minutes ago

Decision to import cotton from Afghanistan, Centra ..

37 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets Pakistan U19 squad

44 minutes ago

Shane Warne puts up his cap on auction to raise fu ..

55 minutes ago

ADNEC kicks-off 2020 with major events throughout ..

58 minutes ago

Unified stand of major parties on national issue, ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.