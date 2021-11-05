UrduPoint.com

University Workers, Their Children Released From Captivity In Nigeria's Abuja

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:07 PM

University Workers, Their Children Released From Captivity in Nigeria's Abuja

Six people, including officials of the University of Abuja (UofA) in Nigeria and their children, have been rescued after their abduction earlier this week, Abdul Rasheed, vice-chancellor of the university in the country's capital, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Six people, including officials of the University of Abuja (UofA) in Nigeria and their children, have been rescued after their abduction earlier this week, Abdul Rasheed, vice-chancellor of the university in the country's capital, said on Friday.

Four university staff members and two minors were kidnapped by a group of gunmen, who stormed the university on Tuesday.

"I will provide you more details later, just to let you know that our UofA family is a happier family today with the resolution of this callous and wicked kidnap of our people," Rasheed was quoted on the Facebook page of the university.

He expressed appreciation for the work of the Nigerian security forces in ensuring the safe returns of the abductees.

Banditry and terrorist attacks on civilians, including educational facilities are common occurrence in many parts of Nigeria with students and ordinary people often kidnapped for ransom.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Facebook Abuja Nigeria Family

Recent Stories

Four died of corona in KP

Four died of corona in KP

56 seconds ago
 18 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

18 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

58 seconds ago
 UAF students to educate farmers for increasing whe ..

UAF students to educate farmers for increasing wheat production

59 seconds ago
 KU to pay tribute to Dr AQ Khan on Monday

KU to pay tribute to Dr AQ Khan on Monday

1 minute ago
 MWMC starts cleanliness drive

MWMC starts cleanliness drive

5 minutes ago
 US urges Americans in Ethiopia to leave 'as soon a ..

US urges Americans in Ethiopia to leave 'as soon as possible'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.