MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Six people, including officials of the University of Abuja (UofA) in Nigeria and their children, have been rescued after their abduction earlier this week, Abdul Rasheed, vice-chancellor of the university in the country's capital, said on Friday.

Four university staff members and two minors were kidnapped by a group of gunmen, who stormed the university on Tuesday.

"I will provide you more details later, just to let you know that our UofA family is a happier family today with the resolution of this callous and wicked kidnap of our people," Rasheed was quoted on the Facebook page of the university.

He expressed appreciation for the work of the Nigerian security forces in ensuring the safe returns of the abductees.

Banditry and terrorist attacks on civilians, including educational facilities are common occurrence in many parts of Nigeria with students and ordinary people often kidnapped for ransom.