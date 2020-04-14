UrduPoint.com
Unjustified Arrests Of Russians Abroad In 2019 Became More Frequent - Ombudswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:00 AM

Unjustified Arrests of Russians Abroad in 2019 Became More Frequent - Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Unjustified arrests of Russians in other countries became more frequent in 2019, according to an annual report by Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government newspaper.

"Of great concern is the increasing number of cases of unjustified arrests of our compatriots abroad," the report said.

It said more than 50 Russians had been arrested in 2019 at US requests alone.

