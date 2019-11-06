UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Armed Group Attacks Checkpoint On Tajik-Uzbek Border - National Security Committee

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:11 AM

Unknown Armed Group Attacks Checkpoint on Tajik-Uzbek Border - National Security Committee

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) An armed group of 20 gunmen attacked the Ishkobod checkpoint on the Tajik-Uzbek border, 15 of them were neutralized, five were captured, and two Tajik security officers were killed during the operation, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security (SCNS) press service told Sputnik.

"At night [early Wednesday], an armed group of 20 masked men, using firearms, attacked the border outpost No.

4 'Ishkobod' of the Sultanabad border detachment's military unit, on the border with Uzbekistan, 60 kilometers [37 miles] west of Dushanbe," the source said.

According to the press service, unidentified attackers seized five assault rifles.

"As a result of the special forces operation, 15 members of the armed criminal group were killed, five of them were detained. Border troops and one police officer were killed in an armed shootout," the SCNS said.

An operational investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Dushanbe Uzbekistan Tajikistan Border Criminals

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

10 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

10 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.