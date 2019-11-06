Unknown Armed Group Attacks Checkpoint on Tajik-Uzbek Border - National Security Committee

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) An armed group of 20 gunmen attacked the Ishkobod checkpoint on the Tajik-Uzbek border, 15 of them were neutralized, five were captured, and two Tajik security officers were killed during the operation, Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security (SCNS) press service told Sputnik.

"At night [early Wednesday], an armed group of 20 masked men, using firearms, attacked the border outpost No.

4 'Ishkobod' of the Sultanabad border detachment's military unit, on the border with Uzbekistan, 60 kilometers [37 miles] west of Dushanbe," the source said.

According to the press service, unidentified attackers seized five assault rifles.

"As a result of the special forces operation, 15 members of the armed criminal group were killed, five of them were detained. Border troops and one police officer were killed in an armed shootout," the SCNS said.

An operational investigation is underway.