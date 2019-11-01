UrduPoint.com
Unknown Arsonists Set Fire To Greek Far-Right Golden Dawn Party Office In Athens - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:24 PM

Unidentified attackers set fire to the far-right Golden Dawn party's office in Greece's capital of Athens during Friday's early hours and injured law enforcement officers who had subsequently pursued the perpetrators, Greek police said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Unidentified attackers set fire to the far-right Golden Dawn party's office in Greece's capital of Athens during Friday's early hours and injured law enforcement officers who had subsequently pursued the perpetrators, Greek police said.

"At about 2:30 a.m. [00:30 GMT], unknown people drove up to the building on Diligiannis 50 [street] in Athens in two cars and, climbed the folding stairs to the second floor, where the Golden Dawn offices were located, broke the window and threw four gas cans, which caused a small fire," the police said in a statement to Sputnik.

Thereafter, officers at the scene chased the criminals, and during the pursuit, one of the cars rammed into a police vehicle, causing slight injuries to the public servants.

The Police Directorate for Countering Special Violent Crimes is investigating the incident, and the attackers are being sought, the report said.

The Golden Dawn party has failed to enter the Greek parliament following the results of the early elections that were held in July.

