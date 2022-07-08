Unknown Assailant Attacks Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) An unknown assailant attacked and injured former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his speech in the city of Nara, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that an unknown man attacked Abe around 11:30 local time (02:30 GMT). The ex-prime minister was taken to a hospital with bleeding.

Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported that gunshot-like sounds were heard during the attack.