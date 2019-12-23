UrduPoint.com
Unknown Assailants Attack Syria's Jableh Using Drones - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:50 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Unknown assailants attacked on Monday the Syrian western coastal city of Jableh and its suburbs using rockets and drones, media reported.

The Syrian Air Defense Forces are repelling the drone attack, but two rockets have managed to land on the city, Syria's Al-Ikhbariya tv (Syrian news Channel) reported.

Heavy explosions can be heard in the city, the media said.

On Sunday, the Syrian military shot down a drone above Jableh.

