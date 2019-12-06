UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Assailants Attack US Military Base In Syria's Southeast - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:49 PM

Unknown Assailants Attack US Military Base in Syria's Southeast - Reports

A US military base at al-Omar oil field in the southeastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor was attacked by unknown assailants on Friday, Syrian media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A US military base at al-Omar oil field in the southeastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor was attacked by unknown assailants on Friday, Syrian media reported.

The attack coincided with the arrival of trucks with military equipment at the base, Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported. US soldiers reportedly responded with shelling and stun grenades.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier in the week that US troops in northeastern Syria had finished remaneuvering as needed and that the total number of troops on the ground would remain at around 600.

The movement of US forces has been cause for much uncertainty in Syria ever since US President Donald Trump abruptly announced a withdrawal of troops in early October. The pullout was never complete, however, with the troops eventually setting up camp at Syrian oil fields controlled by allied Kurds, claiming to ensure that resources were not taken by the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Trump, while at the NATO Summit this week, credited US forces with protecting oil from falling back into the hands of terrorists.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Syria Russia Oil Trump October Media From

Recent Stories

Central Punjab settle with draw to book spot in fi ..

20 seconds ago

Northern reach Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final with thri ..

5 minutes ago

Imran and Fawad make tons as Sindh and Balochistan ..

14 minutes ago

PCB fixes ticket prices at PKR50 for Pakistan v Sr ..

20 minutes ago

Pak Post launches drive to retrieve 280 properties ..

4 minutes ago

3 drug-peddlers held with imported liquor in Multa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.