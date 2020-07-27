Unknown Assailants Open Fire on Journalist of Controversial Greek Newspaper - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Two unidentified assailants have opened fire on Stefanos Chios, a journalist for the controversial Greek newspaper Makeleio, in Athens in the early hours of Monday morning, with the victim hospitalized after suffering neck and chest wounds, the newspaper said.

The attack reportedly took place just after 02:00 local time [23:00 GMT on Sunday] outside the journalist's house in the Athens suburb of Vrilissia. The two unidentified individuals reportedly were waiting for Chios to return home and opened fire out of a car window upon seeing the journalist.

The two gunmen fled the scene of the incident and Chios was transported to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, the newspaper said.

Makeleio is a fringe newspaper that has been accused of spreading fake news. In 2018, Chios was detained by police after calling for the shooting of the country's president, prime minister, and foreign minister over an agreement on the constitutional name of the then-Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (now North Macedonia).