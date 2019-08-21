Unknown Attackers Shoot at Car of Argentine Provincial Head - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Unknown assailants on Tuesday fired several shots at the car of the head of the Argentinian province of Chubut government, local media reported.

Argentine TN news channel stated that Federico Massoni received threats amid the difficult economic situation in the region.

Seven shots were fired at the official's personal car, which at that moment was empty resulting in no casualties.

The province's minister of education, Leonardo de Bella, had also received threats.

Argentina is currently going through tough times due to high inflation and the collapse of the national Currency. A serious crisis has also developed in the province of Chubut, where civil servants received only a third of their salaries for July, and many were left unemployed.

The economic tumble in Argentina came as news about the opposition's shock victory in the primaries emerged. Argentina's presidential election is set for October.