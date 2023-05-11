(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Burning objects of unknown origin were spotted in the sky over Japan's Okinawa island on Wednesday night, the TBS broadcaster reported.

According to the report, the objects were spotted around 8.30 p.

m. local time (11:30 GMT). A posted video shows at least two burning objects slowly moving in the sky.

The Weathernews portal reported that the trajectory of the objects was different from a comet, and the fiery tail was longer than that of a meteor.