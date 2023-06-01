Unknown Device Explodes In Russia's Belgorod, Two People Injured - Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 07:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) An explosion of an unknown device in Russia's Belgorod injured two people on Thursday, region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the incident happened presumable due to a fall of a drone.
"An unknown device exploded in Belgorod. According to preliminary data, a drone fell on the roadway. Two people got injured," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.