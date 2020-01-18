Unknown Disease Kills Five People in Democratic Republic of Congo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Health officials have confirmed that an unknown disease has killed five people in the Mai-Ndombe province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), media reported on Saturday.

According to the DRC news portal Actualite, all the victims died in a hospital in the provincial town of Kiri, located to the northeast of the country's capital, Kinshasa.

The provincial health minister has stated all possible efforts will be made to identify the unknown disease, although an Ebola outbreak has been ruled out by officials, the portal reported.

The minister also added that the situation is under control.

Experts from the National Institute of Biomedical Research are expected to travel to Kiri to help identify the unknown disease and care for those who have been infected.

The DRC is currently battling an outbreak of Ebola that has infected 3,409 people, and led to 2,236 deaths between August 1, 2018, and January 16 of this year, according to data compiled by the World Health Organization.