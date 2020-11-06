Unknown Gunman Injures 2 Police Officers in Wisconsin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Two police officers were non-fatally shot in southern Wisconsin, the US, and the suspect, who may be armed, has fled the scene, local media reported on Friday.

According to FOX6 broadcaster, the incident occurred on Friday morning in Delafield township.

Local authorities have said that the armed criminal may be close to the crime scene. According to local WLUK broadcaster, the lives of the injured police officers are not in danger.