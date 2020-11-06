UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Gunman Injures 2 Police Officers In Wisconsin - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Unknown Gunman Injures 2 Police Officers in Wisconsin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Two police officers were non-fatally shot in southern Wisconsin, the US, and the suspect, who may be armed, has fled the scene, local media reported on Friday.

According to FOX6 broadcaster, the incident occurred on Friday morning in Delafield township.

Local authorities have said that the armed criminal may be close to the crime scene. According to local WLUK broadcaster, the lives of the injured police officers are not in danger.

Related Topics

Injured Police May Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

20 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei Contributed EUR16.4bn to Europe's GDP

24 minutes ago

Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif incited army to revol ..

35 minutes ago

‘Emergency action’ needed to prevent major pol ..

41 minutes ago

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.