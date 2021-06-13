ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) An unknown gunman opened fire in the streets of the Italian city of Ardea near Rome, injuring two children and a senior man, Italian media reported on Sunday.

According to tv channel RaiNews24, the shooter managed to escape. The police are searching for him in Ardea and the neighboring cities of Pomezia and Anzio.

The incident was supposedly caused by a quarrel.