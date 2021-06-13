UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Gunman Opens Fire In Streets Of Italy's Ardea, Three People Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Unknown Gunman Opens Fire in Streets of Italy's Ardea, Three People Injured - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) An unknown gunman opened fire in the streets of the Italian city of Ardea near Rome, injuring two children and a senior man, Italian media reported on Sunday.

According to tv channel RaiNews24, the shooter managed to escape. The police are searching for him in Ardea and the neighboring cities of Pomezia and Anzio.

The incident was supposedly caused by a quarrel.

Related Topics

Fire Police Rome Man Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

26 minutes ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council ..

2 hours ago

UAEU at Expo 2020 applies Piscine Method, first in ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.