Unknown Gunmen Kill Former Afghan Senator - Upper House Chairman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Mohammad Hassan Hotak, a former Afghan senator from the southern Zabul province, was killed by unknown gunmen, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, the chairman of the upper house of the Afghan parliament, said on Sunday.

"I am saddened to hear that Mohammad Hassan Hotak, a former senator from the Zabul province, has been martyred by unknown gunmen," Muslimyar tweeted.

Hotak was killed in Kabul's fifth district on Sunday evening.