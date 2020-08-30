UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Gunmen Kill Former Afghan Senator - Upper House Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Unknown Gunmen Kill Former Afghan Senator - Upper House Chairman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Mohammad Hassan Hotak, a former Afghan senator from the southern Zabul province, was killed by unknown gunmen, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, the chairman of the upper house of the Afghan parliament, said on Sunday.

"I am saddened to hear that Mohammad Hassan Hotak, a former senator from the Zabul province, has been martyred by unknown gunmen," Muslimyar tweeted.

Hotak was killed in Kabul's fifth district on Sunday evening.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Parliament Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in food, water sec ..

1 hour ago

Government’s development, readiness for future p ..

2 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre announces safety proce ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure drafts unifi ..

2 hours ago

TRA organises virtual discussion on role of women ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy conducts field visits to monitor pri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.