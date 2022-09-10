(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) At least one person was injured as unknown individuals attacked law enforcement officers in Russia's Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, the regional administration said.

"Unknown individuals attacked law enforcement officers in the Sudzhansky District, one person was injured. A search for suspects is underway," the Kursk regional administration said on Telegram on Friday.

The Kursk Region has been repeatedly shelled by the Ukrainian military since the start of Russia's special operation, with Ukrainian drones having systematically violated Russian airspace.

A yellow terrorist threat level was introduced in the Kursk Region in April.

Earlier this week, it was extended until September 22.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.