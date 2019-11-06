UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Knife Attacker Injures 3 People, Including Hong Kong Lawmaker - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Unknown Knife Attacker Injures 3 People, Including Hong Kong Lawmaker - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) An unknown man attacked a Hong Kong lawmaker with a knife, injuring two more people, media reported Wednesday.

According to the police, as cited by the South China Morning Post, the attack took place at 08.44 a.m. local time (00:44 GMT) in the Tuen Mun area. Junius Ho Kwan-yiu was at his tent, where he was talking with voters during an election campaign.

The media outlet added that two more people were injured. All the victims were taken to a local hospital, the attacker was detained.

Junius Ho, who opposed anti-government protests, was widely criticized when a video of him shaking hands with men in white T-shirts was streamed online. This was after a group of people wearing white T-shirts attacked passengers and people in black clothes at the Yuanlin railway station this summer, thinking they were protesters.

As a result of those clashes, 36 people were hospitalized.

The Legislative Council member denies his connection with the attacker.

Since early June, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The protests have since evolved into violent anti-China and anti-police demonstrations.

The tense situation took a new turn in October after the local government banned the wearing of face masks during rallies in a bid to curb violence and make the actions of police more effective.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities.

Related Topics

Election Injured Attack Police China Beijing Ho Hong Kong Man June October Post Media All Government

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

8 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

9 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

9 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.