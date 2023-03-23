UrduPoint.com

Unknown Man Attacks Uganda's UN Office In New York Over Anti-LGBT Policy - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Unknown Man Attacks Uganda's UN Office in New York Over Anti-LGBT Policy - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) An unidentified man attacked the building of the Ugandan representative office to the United Nations in New York, injuring a South Sudanese diplomat, allegedly in protest against Ugandan parliament's hardline legislation against LGBT people, Adonia Ayebare, Uganda's Permanent Representative to the UN, said.

"Violent incident at Uganda House new york, an individual yet to be identified damaged a glass of a rear entrance door and injured a South Sudanese Diplomat ( tenants), the police is on the scene , fortunately our CCCT cameras captured the incident. Too early to establish the motive, but the individual was reportedly angry about the Bill passed by UG Parliament on LGBT," Ayebare said on Twitter late Wednesday.

Media reported on Wednesday that the Ugandan parliament passed a law providing for up to 20 years of imprisonment for people who promote same-sex relationships or have same-sex relationships. The new law provides for the death penalty in aggravated cases of violation. Children who commit a homosexual act may be imprisoned for three years, while legal entities involved in LGBT propaganda may be fined 1 billion shillings ($266,000). NGOs labeled the law as one of the most sweeping anti-gay legislations in the world as it practically criminalizes identifying as LGBT.

Related Topics

Injured Protest World Police United Nations Parliament Twitter Man New York Uganda May Billion

Recent Stories

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

43 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

50 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

1 hour ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

1 hour ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.