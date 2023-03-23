MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) An unidentified man attacked the building of the Ugandan representative office to the United Nations in New York, injuring a South Sudanese diplomat, allegedly in protest against Ugandan parliament's hardline legislation against LGBT people, Adonia Ayebare, Uganda's Permanent Representative to the UN, said.

"Violent incident at Uganda House new york, an individual yet to be identified damaged a glass of a rear entrance door and injured a South Sudanese Diplomat ( tenants), the police is on the scene , fortunately our CCCT cameras captured the incident. Too early to establish the motive, but the individual was reportedly angry about the Bill passed by UG Parliament on LGBT," Ayebare said on Twitter late Wednesday.

Media reported on Wednesday that the Ugandan parliament passed a law providing for up to 20 years of imprisonment for people who promote same-sex relationships or have same-sex relationships. The new law provides for the death penalty in aggravated cases of violation. Children who commit a homosexual act may be imprisoned for three years, while legal entities involved in LGBT propaganda may be fined 1 billion shillings ($266,000). NGOs labeled the law as one of the most sweeping anti-gay legislations in the world as it practically criminalizes identifying as LGBT.