Unknown Man Threw Stones At Russian Consulate In New York, Threatened Staff - Diplomat

4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:40 AM

Unknown Man Threw Stones at Russian Consulate in New York, Threatened Staff - Diplomat

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) An unknown white man on August 10-16 threw stones at the Russian consulate in New York and the diplomatic mission's cars, and threatened diplomats with murder, the consulate general told Sputnik.

"It started on August 10. An unknown man started throwing stones at cars on the official parking lot of our consulate.

And almost every day these incidents were repeated, literally every day until yesterday [August 16]. Damage to vehicles was registered, damage was inflicted upon the gate," a diplomat from the consulate said.

"There is no information on the citizenship of the person. He shouted threats to the consulate general's employees and visitors in English. He threatened with murder," the diplomat said.

