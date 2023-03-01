UrduPoint.com

Unknown Man Wielding Knife Attacks Japanese School, Injuring Teacher - Reports

Published March 01, 2023

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) An unidentified young man armed with a knife broke into a school in the Japanese city of Toda in Saitama Prefecture on Wednesday, injuring a teacher, Japanese media reported.

The man, under 20, broke into the school in the afternoon and injured a 60-year-old teacher, who is currently conscious, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that children were quickly evacuated and the perpetrator was apprehended.

The attacker confessed that he "wanted to kill someone, no matter who," the report said.

The police are investigating the case.

