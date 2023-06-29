Open Menu

Unknown Men Attempt To Break Into Prison In France's Fresnes To Free Inmates - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Unknown Men Attempt to Break Into Prison in France's Fresnes to Free Inmates - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Several dozen men attempted to break into a prison in the French town of Fresnes on Wednesday night to release inmates amid ongoing violent protests, French newspaper Le Figaro reported, citing sources.

The unknown men fired fireworks at the prison before attempting to break in but were thrown back by law enforcement, the report said.

The RAID elite tactical unit of France's police was dispatched to the scene, the report said.

