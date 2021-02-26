UrduPoint.com
Unknown Militants Kill 8, Wound 5 Troops In Attack On Locality In Central Mali - Army

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Unknown Militants Kill 8, Wound 5 Troops in Attack on Locality in Central Mali - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) A group of unidentified gunmen has attacked two military bases in a locality in central Mali, killing 8 soldiers and injuring 5 others, the national security forces reported on Friday.

According to the army, the assault occurred overnight to Friday, targeting bases of the military and a "gendarmerie squadron" in the town of Bandiagara.

"The toll is 8 dead and 5 injured on the side of #FAMa [Malian Armed Forces]," the army tweeted, adding that more details are due to be unveiled later.

The Malian region of Mopti, located in the country's center, is regularly rocked by hostilities between the terrorist groups active in the area and the national security forces, engaged in several counter-terrorism operations, including the Barkhane, held jointly with the armies of neighboring states from the G5 Sahel bloc, and the French military.

More Stories From World

