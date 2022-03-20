UrduPoint.com

Unknown People Rip Off Russian Flag From Embassy Office In Estonia - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Unknown People Rip Off Russian Flag From Embassy Office in Estonia - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Unidentified people took down the Russian flag from the building of the Russian embassy's chancellery in the second-largest Estonian city of Tartu, the embassy in Tallinn said on Sunday, expressing hope that those responsible will be punished.

"On March 19, another act of vandalism was committed against the Russian embassy in Estonia - the Russian flag was torn off the building where the embassy's chancellery is located in the city of Tartu," the Russian embassy in Tallinn said on Telegram.

The Russian diplomatic mission considers it a desecration of the Russian sovereign symbol, resulting from the anti-Russian campaign unleashed in the West and persisting disregard by the Estonian authorities of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which obligates host countries to protect foreign diplomatic premises.

"We proceed from the fact that the perpetrators will be found and be held accountable, the damage caused will be compensated, and the state flag of the Russian Federation will be returned to its place," the embassy said.

On Friday, the Estonian foreign ministry announced the expulsion of three Russian diplomats, accusing them of allegedly undermining the country's security and spreading propaganda.

