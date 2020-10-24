Unknown People Spay-Paint School in Lyon With Threats to Behead District Mayor - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Unknown individuals have spray-painted a school building with graffiti in France's Lyon, threatening to decapitate the mayor of the city's 8th arrondissement, Olivier Berzane, the regional Progres newspaper reported on Saturday.

The graffiti threatening Berzane as well as the school's staff and students appeared on the building on Saturday morning. Berzane, who has already contacted the police, is going to meet with the school staff to express his support.

"There is no question of such actions going unpunished, we must find the perpetrators.

We talked on the phone with the deputy prefect for security, no one treats these threats lightly," the official said, as quoted by the newspaper.

A day before, Jeremie Breaud, the mayor of Bron commune in eastern France, reported receiving similar threats.

The incidents come a week after French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager of Chechen origin in Paris outskirts after showing cartoons of prophet Mohammad to his students as part of freedom of expression lessons. The killing prompted national dismay over the increasing Islamist threat.