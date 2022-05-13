UrduPoint.com

Unknown People Tried To Set On Fire Military Commissariat In Tiraspol - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Unknown People Tried to Set on Fire Military Commissariat in Tiraspol - Interior Ministry

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Unidentified attackers tried to set fire to an oil depot and a military commissariat in the Transnistrian capital of Tiraspol overnight by throwing Molotov cocktails, the interior ministry of the breakaway republic said on Friday.

At about 01:11 GMT, a car stopped near the oil depot of one of local enterprises, from which an unknown person got out and threw Molotov cocktail towards the object and disappeared.

About half an hour later, two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the building of the republican military commissariat. The fire was promptly extinguished by security.

"There are no damages or casualties at both facilities. Investigative and operational groups are working at the scene of the incidents, the circumstances of the incidents are being established," the ministry said in a statement.

It became known that the car in which the unknown people were traveling had a foreign license plate.

Related Topics

Fire Interior Ministry Oil Car Tiraspol From

