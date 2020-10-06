Unknown People Trying to Break Into Building of Gold Miner Kyrgyzaltyn - Reports

Unknown persons are trying to break into the building of Kyrgyzstan's largest gold miner Kyrgyzaltyn in Bishkek, local news agency 24.kg reported on Tuesday, citing the company's press service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Unknown persons are trying to break into the building of Kyrgyzstan's largest gold miner Kyrgyzaltyn in Bishkek, local news agency 24.kg reported on Tuesday, citing the company's press service.

According to the agency, several dozen people approached the company's office and tried to get into the building by force. It is not clear who they are and what forces they represent.

"So far, the guards have managed to contain the attack. We do not know why did they need to come to us," the company said, as quoted by the agency.