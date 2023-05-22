UrduPoint.com

Unknown Person Smashes Windows Of Turkish Consulate In New York - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Unknown Person Smashes Windows of Turkish Consulate in New York - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) An unknown individual smashed windows of the Turkish consulate in New York on Monday morning, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"On Monday, May 22, 2023, at approximately 03.15 (AM, 7:15 GMT), police responded to a 911 call of a crime in progress at 821 1st Avenue (Turkish Consulate), within the confines of the 17th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed broken glass at the location," the spokesperson said.

The building also houses the Turkish mission to the United Nations.

A preliminary investigation determined that an unknown male individual approached the location and struck multiple windows with a blunt object, the police spokesperson said. The man fled in an unknown direction, and no one was arrested.

"As far as I know, there are no injured people," the spokesperson added.

Consulate personnel are currently removing shards of glass from the frames of windows that were smashed

Related Topics

Injured Police United Nations Man Male Progress New York May From

Recent Stories

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

21 minutes ago
 DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence ..

DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence against women

21 minutes ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of Australia revi ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of Australia review bilateral ties

51 minutes ago
 Fortress Management and Mubadala to acquire Fortre ..

Fortress Management and Mubadala to acquire Fortress Investment Group

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah International Ai ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah International Airport

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.