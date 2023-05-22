Unknown Person Smashes Windows of Turkish Consulate in New York - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) An unknown individual smashed windows of the Turkish consulate in New York on Monday morning, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"On Monday, May 22, 2023, at approximately 03.15 (AM, 7:15 GMT), police responded to a 911 call of a crime in progress at 821 1st Avenue (Turkish Consulate), within the confines of the 17th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed broken glass at the location," the spokesperson said.

The building also houses the Turkish mission to the United Nations.

A preliminary investigation determined that an unknown male individual approached the location and struck multiple windows with a blunt object, the police spokesperson said. The man fled in an unknown direction, and no one was arrested.

"As far as I know, there are no injured people," the spokesperson added.

Consulate personnel are currently removing shards of glass from the frames of windows that were smashed