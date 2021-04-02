Unknown Person With Molotov Cocktail Detained Near Elysee Palace in Paris - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) An unknown person with a Molotov cocktail was detained while trying to climb over the fence of the Elysee Palace in Paris, media reported.

The incident took place on Thursday when the man climbed a fence with the Molotov cocktail and the lighted fuse, the Figaro newspaper reported.

Police also detained two more people who accompanied the person with the Molotov cocktail and filmed the developments.

A source in police told Figaro that the substance in the bottle was not dangerous, while its owner said that he was an artist and had no bad intentions.