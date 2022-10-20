Unknown Persons Attack WHO Office in Northeast Syria - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Unknown gunmen have vandalized the office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria, Syrian state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah reported on Wednesday.

The broadcaster said that the attackers belonged to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

With the support of the US military, the formations of the SDF control most of the Syrian provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor. In particular, most of the neighborhoods in the cities of Al-Hasakah and Qamishli are under the control of the SDF. The Syrian government does not recognize the autonomous administration in the northeast of Syria.