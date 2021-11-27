Unknown Persons Fired At Bus With Students In Kosovo, At Least 3 People Killed - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 01:10 AM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Three people were killed and at least two injured in shooting at a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia's national television reported Friday.
The incident took place in the village of Glojane near Decani.
The hospital in Pecs confirmed that the shooting killed two students and the bus driver, the broadcaster added.