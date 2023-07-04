Unknown Powder Believed to Be Cocaine Found in White House - Reports

The US Secret Service (USSS), which protects the country's president and high-ranking officials, is currently investigating an incident involving the discovery of a white powder on the White House grounds, and preliminary reports indicate that it is cocaine, The Washington Post reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The US Secret Service (USSS), which protects the country's president and high-ranking officials, is currently investigating an incident involving the discovery of a white powder on the White House grounds, and preliminary reports indicate that it is cocaine, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

The report said that the suspicious substance was discovered Sunday evening and a brief evacuation was announced. The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance would be tested further and authorities were now trying to determine how it got into the White House. The substance posed no threat, the USSS said.

Guglielmi declined to identify the specific location where the powder was found in the building or how it was packaged.

US President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery and subsequent evacuation, according to the report.