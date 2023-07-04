Open Menu

Unknown Powder Believed To Be Cocaine Found In White House - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Unknown Powder Believed to Be Cocaine Found in White House - Reports

The US Secret Service (USSS), which protects the country's president and high-ranking officials, is currently investigating an incident involving the discovery of a white powder on the White House grounds, and preliminary reports indicate that it is cocaine, The Washington Post reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The US Secret Service (USSS), which protects the country's president and high-ranking officials, is currently investigating an incident involving the discovery of a white powder on the White House grounds, and preliminary reports indicate that it is cocaine, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

The report said that the suspicious substance was discovered Sunday evening and a brief evacuation was announced. The white powder tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance would be tested further and authorities were now trying to determine how it got into the White House. The substance posed no threat, the USSS said.

Guglielmi declined to identify the specific location where the powder was found in the building or how it was packaged.

US President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery and subsequent evacuation, according to the report.

Related Topics

Washington White House Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to comp ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to completion of public welfare proje ..

4 minutes ago
 Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance coopera ..

Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

5 minutes ago
 Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app f ..

Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app for Punjab HPP

5 minutes ago
 Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 202 ..

Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 2023 - Medvedev

5 minutes ago
 Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw m ..

Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

5 minutes ago
Russia says 'no grounds' for extending Ukraine gra ..

Russia says 'no grounds' for extending Ukraine grain export deal

24 seconds ago
 Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Ener ..

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant refinancing with UAE ..

15 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell Says Discussed Ukraine Conflict With ..

EU's Borrell Says Discussed Ukraine Conflict With UK Foreign Secretary

26 seconds ago
 US Colleges Could Still Try Practicing Race-Based ..

US Colleges Could Still Try Practicing Race-Based Admissions Despite SCOTUS Deci ..

27 seconds ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

29 seconds ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as ..

Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as 'Unique' Mix of Nations

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World