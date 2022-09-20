UrduPoint.com

Unknown Set Church In Cameroon On Fire, Kidnap 8 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Unknown individuals have set a church on fire in southwestern Cameroon and kidnapped eight people, including at least one woman, media reported on Tuesday.

Among the kidnapped Christians were five priests, one nun and two lay persons at the local parish of Saint Mary in Nchang, the Journal du Cameroun newspaper reported, citing the head of the national episcopal conference.

More Stories From World

