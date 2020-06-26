MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) An unknown suspect has set a bus with passengers in front of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's official residence in protest against his policy, local media reported, citing military police.

According to the G1 news portal, the suspect spilled gasoline on the bus, set it on fire, and then went outside, shouting "Down with Bolsonaro!" The incident took place in front of Planato Palace, the official workplace of the Brazilian president, located in the national capital of Brasilia.

The arsonist was detained and taken to the police commissariat. Firefighters put out the bus that only partially burned out. There were reportedly 10 passengers in the bus, none of them was injured.