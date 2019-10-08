UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unknown Suspect Tried To Blind F-16 Pilot With Laser On Dutch-Belgian Border - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Unknown Suspect Tried to Blind F-16 Pilot With Laser on Dutch-Belgian Border - Police

An unknown suspect has attempted to blind a Belgian Air Force pilot with a laser while the latter was performing a training flight near the Dutch border in a F-16 jet, the Limburg police said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) An unknown suspect has attempted to blind a Belgian Air Force pilot with a laser while the latter was performing a training flight near the Dutch border in a F-16 jet, the Limburg police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening.

"This is dangerous and illegal. Unfortunately, no suspects have been found yet.

If you have any information on this incident, call us," the police said.

According to media reports, the pilot was able to safely land the fighter jet at the air base in Kleine-Brogel.

Last year, a court in the Belgian city of Hasselt ordered a suspended sentence and fine of 1.200 Euros ($1,300) for a local resident who tried doing the same thing as a plane was taking off from an air base.

Related Topics

Police Fine Hasselt Same Border Media From Court

Recent Stories

Renowned artist Aslam Kamal expresses solidarity w ..

1 minute ago

Russian Lawmaker Says Europe Underestimates Danger ..

1 minute ago

DP World showcases sophisticated innovations at GI ..

12 minutes ago

Imran Khan, Li Keqiang exchange views on deepening ..

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Parliament Votes for Dissolving Provincial C ..

13 minutes ago

Murray beaten by Fognini in three bruising sets in ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.