Unknown Suspects Damaged Monuments In Marseille Depicting Former French Colonies - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Unknown Suspects Damaged Monuments in Marseille Depicting Former French Colonies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Unknowns suspects have damaged monuments in Marseille, symbolizing former French colonies in Africa and Asia, media reported on Wednesday.

According France Bleu radio broadcaster, the vandals wrote obscene phrases on monuments with paint on Tuesday evening. It is reported that the inscriptions were then erased, however there are still traces of paint on the monuments.

Over 10 people took part in this act of vandalism and one of them was detained, the broadcaster said.

Dozens of monuments to prominent historical figures associated with slavery, racial discrimination and human rights violations have been defaced or demolished in the United States and Europe in recent weeks after the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement following the in-custody death of an African American.

