Unknown Suspects Throw Molotov Cocktails At Mosque In German Dortmund - Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Unknown Suspects Throw Molotov Cocktails at Mosque in German Dortmund - Police

Two unknown suspects threw Molotov cocktails at a mosque in the German city of Dortmund, leaving no casualties but causing an insignificant damage to the building, local police said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Two unknown suspects threw Molotov cocktails at a mosque in the German city of Dortmund, leaving no casualties but causing an insignificant damage to the building, local police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. local time (10:30 GMT on Sunday) in the Eving district. The attacked mosque reportedly operates under the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB).

"This crime shocked me, and I can draw conclusions from it regarding the safety requirements for mosques. As the police, we will do our best to protect our communities. I have created a commission of inquiry in the state security department to investigate this crime. I will personally keep in touch with the affected mosque and other communities," the local police chief said.

According to the police, the fire was extinguished by the moment of arrival of police officers.

Police view the current conflict in northern Syria involving Turkey and Kurdish militia as a possible motive for attacking the mosque, but will investigate all possible scenarios.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, viewed by Ankara as terrorists. The offensive has faced widespread condemnation from across the globe.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in north Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish militias from the Turkish border area. However, both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

