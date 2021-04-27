UrduPoint.com
Unknown Vandals Thrash 14 Police Cars In Paris Suburb - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Fourteen police cars have been vandalized in the French commune of Rungis, located in the southern suburbs of Paris, Le Parisien reported on Monday.

Unidentified hooligans are said to have broken into a Paris Police Prefecture parking lot in the early hours of the day, turned one car upside down, covered it in paint and left pig heads.

Overall, a total of 14 cars were damaged.

According to a source close to the investigation, the vandals in question might have been teenagers. So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident happened several days after a female police worker was stabbed to death in the French commune of Rambouillet.

More Stories From World

