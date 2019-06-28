UrduPoint.com
Unless US, Russia Begin Talks On New START Soon, Treaty Will Cease To Exist - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The New START arms reduction treaty will discontinue if Moscow and Washington do not begin negotiations in the near future and then the world would be deprived of tools to prevent an arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday.

"We said that we are ready to hold talks and to extend this treaty between the US and Russia, but we have not seen any relevant initiative from our American partners. They keep silent, while the treaty expires in 2021," Putin told the Financial Times. "If we do not begin talks now, it would be over because there would be no time even for formalities... So if this treaty ceases to exist, then there would be no instrument in the world to curtail the arms race. And this is bad."

