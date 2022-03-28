UrduPoint.com

Unmanned Robot Surface Ships Double US Maritime Surveillance In Middle East - Admiral

Published March 28, 2022

A new, rapidly expanding fleet of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) operated by the US Navy and allies is tripling the surveillance range of forces in the Middle East region, Central Command (CENTCOM) Naval (NAVCENT) Commander Vice Adm. Brad Cooper said on Monday

"That process has allowed us to expand our maritime awareness two to three times from 20 miles out from shore to 40 to 60 miles out from shore: It is a dramatic increase in scale," Cooper told a Middle East Institute podcast.

Cooper said the US Navy's goal is to have 100 of the USVs patrolling in the waters of the Middle East by the summer of 2023.

US partner nations in regional security would also be operating the new drone surface vessels and two centers to operate them had already been established in Bahrain and Jordan, he said.

"It would mostly be an investment by partners. Everyone is eager to have this capability. ...Bahrain is leading the way with us in this unmanned initiative (and) one of the partners is Israel," Cooper said.

The ability to operate a full force of USVs on the surface of the seas was a fresh one as the technology required to effectively and reliably operate it had only matured in the past two years. But already, one such ship had stayed out for 45 days with no crew and no maintenance required, Cooper added.

