Unmanned SpaceX Cargo Ship Successfully Docks at International Space Station - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying more than 4,800 Pounds of supplies and new scientific experiments successfully docked with the International Space Station more than 260 miles above the earth, NASA confirmed in a podcast on Monday.

"We have confirmed contact and capture at 9:30 a.m. [US] Central Time, or 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) over Western Australia," a NASA official said during live coverage of the docking procedure on the podcast.

After a successful initial "soft" docking, the Dragon was secured by 12 hooks in a regular docking procedure, the NASA official explained.

The mission was launched on Sunday on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release.