Unmanned SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Splashes Down Off Florida Coast - NASA

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The uncrewed SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon spacecraft has splashed down off Florida coast carrying over 4,000 Pounds of scientific experiments and other cargo back to Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Saturday.

"SpaceX's uncrewed Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down at 2:53 p.m. EDT (18:53 GMT) Saturday, Aug. 20, north of Cape Canaveral off the Florida coast, marking the return of the company's 25th contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA," the space agency said in a statement.

Dragon brought up 5,800 pounds of hardware to the ISS and is returning with samples, hardware and data from completed investigations including the impact of low Earth orbit environment on materials and a new technology using water to remove heat from spacesuits during spacewalks, NASA said.

The mission also tested a new hand-held European Space Agency (ESA) bioprinter using a patient's own cells to create a bio patch in the event of injury, it added.

