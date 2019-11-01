UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unmasked Merkel Braves Severe Delhi Smog

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Unmasked Merkel braves severe Delhi smog

German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a toxic welcome to India on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi treated her to a military parade in New Delhi in severely polluted air

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel got a toxic welcome to India on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi treated her to a military parade in New Delhi in severely polluted air.

Ignoring medical advice issued to the choking megacity's 20 million inhabitants to wear pollution masks, Merkel and Modi reviewed a guard of honour at the presidential palace breathing in the air without protection.

Merkel sat for the national anthems because of her own health problems.

The Indian government monitoring agency rated on Friday the air in the Indian capital, a noxious cocktail of industrial and vehicle emissions and agricultural smoke, as "severe".

Levels of particulates smaller than 2.5 microns, so tiny they can enter the bloodstream, were 19 times the World Health Organization safe maximum, according to the US embassy website.

India is home to 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to the United Nations. According to one study, smog kills a million Indians prematurely every year.

Merkel arrived late on Thursday for a fifth round of inter-governmental talks focused on digitalisation, economy and trade, as well as development and sustainability.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi German Vehicle New Delhi Angela Merkel Government Million

Recent Stories

The rapidly evolving digital landscape of Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Tokyo Authorities Accept IOC Decision to Move Olym ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on fresh US-China tension ..

22 minutes ago

Curry lone England nominee for rugby's world playe ..

22 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Balloting of Draw # 3 ..

40 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 L ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.