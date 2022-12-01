UNOCHA Appeals for Record $51.5Bln Humanitarian Relief Aid for 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday called on member states to raise a sum of $51.5 billion for 2023 to meet the rising humanitarian relief requirements of 339 million people in 69 countries.

"Humanitarian needs are shockingly high, as this year's extreme events are spilling into 2023," Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths was quoted as saying in the statement. "Lethal droughts and floods are wreaking havoc in communities from Pakistan to the Horn of Africa ... more than 100 million people are now displaced worldwide. And all of this on top of the devastation left by the pandemic among the world's poorest.

The statement also said that at least 222 million people in 53 countries are set to face acute hunger by the end of 2022, and 45 million people in 37 states are at risk of starvation.

At the same time, COVID-19, mpox (the WHO's synonymous alternative for the monkeypox disease), and vector-borne diseases (able to be transmitted from animals to humans) are putting the public health sector under pressure, with Ebola and cholera outbreaks further complicating the situation, according to the statement.

It added that climate change and extreme heat "could claim as many lives as cancer" by the end of the 21st century.