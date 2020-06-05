UNOCHA Calls on International Donors to Increase Support for Afghanistan Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Afghanistan requires more support from international donors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Zoe Paxton, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said on Friday, urging aid agencies to help the embattled country overcome the crisis.

"Donors are urged to give generously to Afghanistan to address both the enormous needs created by COVID-19 and existing activities that keep people alive," Paxton told Sputnik.

According to the UNOCHA spokesperson, the humanitarian organizations are currently finalizing the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Afghanistan to add up COVID-19 needs into it, which will increase the current HRP requirement of $803 million.

Over a third of the 32-million nation are estimated to be in need of assistance due to the conflict and pandemic.