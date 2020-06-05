MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) COVID-19 may spread at a higher rate in Afghanistan in the next few weeks due to growing community transmission, Zoe Paxton, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), said on Friday.

"Cases are expected to increase rapidly over the weeks ahead as community transmission escalates.

The outbreak coincides with the spring flood season and at a time of increased conflict and political uncertainty. At this turbulent time, it is critical that people come together to fight the virus as one," Paxton told Sputnik.

Afghanistan has so far confirmed over 18,000 COVID-19 cases and 309 coronavirus-related deaths. On Friday, the country reported another record of 915 new cases in an apparent upward trend ” the country is registering some 600-800 new cases on average in late May and early June, up from approximately 50-80 cases a day in April.