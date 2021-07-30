UrduPoint.com

Unplanned Activation Of Nauka ISS Module Engines Could Be Due To Human Factor - Rogozin

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:16 PM

Unplanned Activation of Nauka ISS Module Engines Could Be Due to Human Factor - Rogozin

The reason for the unauthorized activation of the engines of the International Space Station (ISS) module Nauka could be the human factor, the flight control center specialist did not foresee the possibility of error, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The reason for the unauthorized activation of the engines of the International Space Station (ISS) module Nauka could be the human factor, the flight control center specialist did not foresee the possibility of error, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"The human factor in some sense.

That is, there was such euphoria [after the successful docking of Nauka with the ISS], people somehow relaxed. Perhaps some of the operators did not take into account that the control system of the unit itself would continue to exist. And it determined this moment three hours later and launched the engines, which was immediately compensated for by our Russian engines on the Zvezda module and on our Progress cargo spacecraft," Rogozin said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Progress

Recent Stories

PA session adjourned as FIA didn't produce Nazir C ..

PA session adjourned as FIA didn't produce Nazir Chohan

31 seconds ago
 Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities ..

Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities to be enhanced: Health Minist ..

33 seconds ago
 WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding ..

WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding

38 seconds ago
 Court sends 3 private electricians to jail on judi ..

Court sends 3 private electricians to jail on judicial remand in PMT blast case

10 minutes ago
 Govt seeks Pak Army, Navy's support to cope with e ..

Govt seeks Pak Army, Navy's support to cope with expected floods in Korang, Soha ..

11 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Stresses Vulnerability of People ..

UN Refugee Agency Stresses Vulnerability of People Migrating Through Sahel

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.