Unplanned Activation of Nauka ISS Module Engines Could Be Due to Human Factor - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The reason for the unauthorized activation of the engines of the International Space Station (ISS) module Nauka could be the human factor, the flight control center specialist did not foresee the possibility of error, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"The human factor in some sense.

That is, there was such euphoria [after the successful docking of Nauka with the ISS], people somehow relaxed. Perhaps some of the operators did not take into account that the control system of the unit itself would continue to exist. And it determined this moment three hours later and launched the engines, which was immediately compensated for by our Russian engines on the Zvezda module and on our Progress cargo spacecraft," Rogozin said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.