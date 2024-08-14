Open Menu

Unpopular Japan PM Kishida To Step Down

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Unpopular Japan PM Kishida to step down

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Wednesday he will step aside next month, ending a three-year term plagued by low popularity ratings and a spluttering economy.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed almost uninterrupted for decades, is due to hold a leadership contest next month, with the winner to become prime minister.

Kishida said Wednesday he will not seek re-election as party chief.

"In this (party) presidential election, it is necessary to show the people that the LDP is changing and the party is a new LDP," Kishida told reporters in Tokyo.

"For this, transparent and open elections and free and vigorous debate are important.

The most obvious first step to show that the LDP will change is for me to step aside," he said.

Kishida, 67, in office since October 2021, has seen his and his party's poll ratings slide sharply in response to rising prices hitting Japanese incomes and several scandals.

In November, Kishida announced a stimulus package worth 17 trillion Yen (more than $100 billion at the time) as he tried to ease the pressure from inflation and rescue his premiership.

But this failed to make him any less unpopular, both among voters and within his own party in the world's fourth-largest economy.

Along with inflation -- for many Japanese voters an unfamiliar and unwelcome phenomenon -- growth spluttered and the yen plummeted.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World Tokyo October November From Billion

Recent Stories

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World