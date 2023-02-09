UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams did not break in Western media, which is surprising, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

"Unfortunately, the article was not widely disseminated in the Western media, which cannot but arouse our surprise," Peskov rold reporters.

Moscow sees attempts to silently curtail the international investigation into the attacks, but this is a dangerous precedent, as those who committed the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines can repeat it anywhere in the world, the official said.

