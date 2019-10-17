UrduPoint.com
'Unprecedented' Afghan Civilian Casualties In July-September: UN

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:43 PM

An "unprecedented" number of civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan from July to September this year, the United Nations said in a new report released Thursday, calling the violence "totally unacceptable".

The report, which also charts violence throughout 2019 so far, underscores how "Afghans have been exposed to extreme levels of violence for many years" despite promises by all sides to "prevent and mitigate harm to civilians".

It also noted the absurdity of the ever-increasing price paid by civilians given the widespread belief that the war in Afghanistan cannot be won by either side.

"Civilian casualties are totally unacceptable," said the UN's special representative in Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, adding they demonstrate the importance of talks leading to a ceasefire and a permanent political settlement.

"The impact of Afghanistan's conflict on civilians is appalling," said Fiona Frazer, UNAMA's Human Rights Chief.

The figures -- 1,174 deaths and 3,139 injured from July 1 untilSeptember 30 -- represent a 42 percent increase over the same timeperiod last year.

